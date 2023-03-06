Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, talks to overseas general scheduled employees over lunch during his visit to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 14, 2023. While in Diego Garcia, Lahti toured tenant commands and facilities on the island, and met with service members and installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

