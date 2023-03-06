Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska, assigned to Armed Forces Network Diego Garcia, interviews rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, during a visit to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia by Lahti March 14, 2023. While in Diego Garcia, Lahti toured tenant commands and facilities on the island, and met with service members, government contractors and overseas general scheduled employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

