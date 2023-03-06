Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, tours port facilities in Diego Garcia during a visit March 14, 2023. While in Diego Garcia, Lahti toured tenant commands and facilities on the island, and met with service members, government contractors and overseas general scheduled employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

