Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY [Image 3 of 5]

    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 15, 2023) Scouts from Far East Troop 35 of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) participate in a cooking contest onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 21:59
    Photo ID: 7682069
    VIRIN: 230315-N-QD512-1339
    Resolution: 6834x4561
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY
    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY
    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY
    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY
    Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Boy Scouts
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT