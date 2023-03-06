Scouts Troop 35 Holds Cookout Onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 15, 2023) Scouts from Far East Troop 35 of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) recite the Scouts' Oath before a cooking contest onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

