The backbone of global reach

A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron monitors a KC-135 Stratotanker during pre-flight preparations at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. Air refueling enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish global reach by enabling other aircraft to stay in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 Location: TAMPA, FL, US