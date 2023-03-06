Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The backbone of global reach

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotankers are shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. Air refueling enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish global reach by enabling other aircraft to stay in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:25
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Department of Defense
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    Air Force
    USTRANSCOM

