U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eli Persons, right, 9th Air Refueling Squadron commander and Embry-Riddle alumni, and 1st Lt. Nathan Amaral, 9th ARS KC-10 Extender pilot, provide insight to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment 157 cadets at ERAU, Florida, March 2, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th ARS familiarized over 30 USAF ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:07 Photo ID: 7681812 VIRIN: 230302-F-DU706-1108 Resolution: 5521x3673 Size: 2.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.