Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from detachment 157 attend a question and answer session led by Lt. Col. Eli Persons, 9th Air Refueling Squadron commander and Embry-Riddle alumni, and 1st Lt. Nathan Amaral, 9th ARS KC-10 Extender pilot at ERAU, Daytona Beach, Florida, March 2, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th ARS familiarized over 30 USAF ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

