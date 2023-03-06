Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 28 of 30]

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Aiden Babiarz, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, watches a KC-10 Extender taxi before take-off at Daytona Beach International Airport, Florida, March 2, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron familiarized over 30 U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:07
    Photo ID: 7681810
    VIRIN: 230302-F-DU706-1060
    Resolution: 4351x2898
    Size: 915.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Tanker
    Travis
    Air Refueling
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT