Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

Aiden Babiarz, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, watches a KC-10 Extender taxi before take-off at Daytona Beach International Airport, Florida, March 2, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron familiarized over 30 U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

