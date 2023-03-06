Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 27 of 30]

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets gather for a photo in front of a KC-10 Extender after an incentive flight at Daytona Beach International Airport, Florida, March 1, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron familiarized over 30 USAF ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    ACE
    Tanker
    Travis
    Air Refueling
    AMC

