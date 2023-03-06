Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

Airmen from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets gather for a photo in front of a KC-10 Extender after an incentive flight at Daytona Beach International Airport, Florida, March 1, 2023. Over the course of three days, the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadron familiarized over 30 USAF ROTC cadets with operational USAF functions, to include air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

