    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 26 of 30]

    Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly near a KC-10 Extender after refueling operations during Operation Panhandle Express over Florida, March 1, 2023. The off-station training mission, Operation Panhandle Express, enhanced the crews’ Agile Combat Employment capabilities and familiarized personnel with self-sustaining support procedures while executing aerial refueling en route to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:07
    This work, Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Tanker
    Travis
    Air Refueling
    AMC

