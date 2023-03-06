Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly near a KC-10 Extender after refueling operations during Operation Panhandle Express over Florida, March 1, 2023. The off-station training mission, Operation Panhandle Express, enhanced the crews’ Agile Combat Employment capabilities and familiarized personnel with self-sustaining support procedures while executing aerial refueling en route to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
