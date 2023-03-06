U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Shroeder, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 flight engineer, performs fuel operations as part of self-servicing support during Operation Panhandle Express at Lakeland Linder International Airport, Florida, March 1, 2023. The off-station training mission, Operation Panhandle Express, enhanced the crews’ Agile Combat Employment capabilities and familiarized personnel with self-sustaining support procedures while executing aerial refueling en route to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7681804
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-DU706-1363
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|777.99 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Panhandle Express: Fueling the Force
