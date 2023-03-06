Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard member shares journey to U.S. citizenship

    TUKWILA, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Osse Jeanpierre shows off his official U.S. Citizenship certificate following his swearing in as a U.S. Citizen in December 15, 2022 in Tukwila, Wash. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 16:48
    VIRIN: 221215-D-MN117-806
    Location: TUKWILA, WA, US 
    Citizenship
    National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

