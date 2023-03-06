Sgt. Osse Jeanpierre shows off his official U.S. Citizenship certificate following his swearing in as a U.S. Citizen in December 15, 2022 in Tukwila, Wash. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|7681647
|VIRIN:
|221215-D-MN117-806
|Resolution:
|837x1070
|Size:
|591.49 KB
|Location:
|TUKWILA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard member shares journey to U.S. citizenship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army National Guard member shares journey to U.S. citizenship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT