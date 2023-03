Marines Corps Marksmanship Competition East – Day Eight / Individual Competitions

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Colin Bitter, left, career planner with 2nd Marine Raider Support Battalion, fires his rifle while Gunnery Sgt. Chad Ranton, right, Staff Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, records shooting times during the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 14, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

