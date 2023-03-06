Marines Corps Marksmanship Competition East – Day Eight / Individual Competitions

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Garrett Boyce, Alpha Company Commander with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East, loads pistol ammunition as he competes in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 14, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US