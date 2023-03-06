Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Corps Marksmanship Competition East – Day Eight / Individual Competitions [Image 1 of 8]

    Marines Corps Marksmanship Competition East – Day Eight / Individual Competitions

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Anderson, a firing member of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Shooting Team, competes in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 14, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, Marines Corps Marksmanship Competition East – Day Eight / Individual Competitions [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfighters
    MCIEAST
    Competition
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Stone Bay
    Make Ready

