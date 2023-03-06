Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants

    Puppies &amp; Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library celebrated National Pi Day with dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie during their Puppies & Pi(e) story time, March 14. Donations to a local animal shelter were collected as well. (Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants, by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS

