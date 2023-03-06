Kelsea Shapira, (18 months) pets "Bella" during Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library National Pi Day celebration that included dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie during their Puppies & Pi(e) story time, March 14. (Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: NC, US