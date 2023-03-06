Emily Dison and her children, Kayden (10mos) and Katherine (3yr), pet therapy dog, Kasa during Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library National Pi Day celebration. The event was full of dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie during their Puppies & Pi(e) story time, March 14. (Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7681626
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-GI910-031
|Resolution:
|800x534
|Size:
|68.5 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants [Image 8 of 8], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT