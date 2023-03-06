Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library celebrated National Pi Day with dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie during their Puppies & Pi(e) story time, March 14. (Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7681624
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-GI910-911
|Resolution:
|800x534
|Size:
|61.93 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants [Image 8 of 8], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT