    El Centro Naturalization Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    El Centro Naturalization Ceremony

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230311-N-VW723-1130 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Mar. 11, 2023) CDR. Chandra Newman, director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Commander, Naval Air Forces gives remarks as part of a naturalization ceremony during the 2023 El Centro Airshow at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Mar. 11, 2023. The ceremony welcomed ten U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members from six counties as naturalized citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:35
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, El Centro Naturalization Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naturalization
    Air Show
    El Centro
    NASNI
    COMNAVAIRPAC

