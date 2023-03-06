Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 2023 CTF West Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    IMX 2023 CTF West Operations

    GULF OF AQABA

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230313-A-NR779-1429 GULF OF AQABA (March 13, 2023) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class James Boyd retrieves a floating mine training tool in the Gulf of Aqaba, March 13, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:29
    VIRIN: 230313-A-NR779-1429
    Location: GULF OF AQABA
    This work, IMX 2023 CTF West Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jordan
    Gulf of Aqaba
    IMX 23
    IMX23

