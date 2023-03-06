230313-A-NR779-1231 GULF OF AQABA (March 13, 2023) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Brad Stallings retrieves a floating mine training tool in the Gulf of Aqaba, March 13, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7681281
|VIRIN:
|230313-A-NR779-1231
|Resolution:
|3376x4726
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF AQABA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX 2023 CTF West Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
