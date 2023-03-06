IMX 2023 CTF West Operations

230313-A-NR779-1215 GULF OF AQABA (March 13, 2023) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Brad Stallings retrieves a floating mine training tool in the Gulf of Aqaba, March 13, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

