    Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice [Image 2 of 3]

    Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, 423d Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, Mar. 8, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Woman's history month. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    England
    Woman's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Security Forces Squadron

