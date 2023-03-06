Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, 423d Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, Mar. 8, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Woman's history month. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 7681108 VIRIN: 230308-F-VS137-1002 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 3.93 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.