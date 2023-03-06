Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, 423d Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, Mar. 8, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Woman's history month. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7681107
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-VS137-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
