    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Seattle [Image 28 of 29]

    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Seattle

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    The U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard performs at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle on March 11, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - which are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 7681097
    VIRIN: 230311-M-NB885-4701
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, Battle Color Detachment Performs in Seattle [Image 29 of 29], by MSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023MarineBarracksTour

