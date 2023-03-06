Battle Color Detachment Performs in Seattle

Five U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard Marines are promoted at a performance at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle on March 11, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - which are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite)

