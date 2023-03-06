Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform outside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 11, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - which are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 7681082 VIRIN: 230311-M-NB885-0039 Resolution: 6687x4097 Size: 0 B Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Color Detachment Performs in Seattle [Image 29 of 29], by MSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.