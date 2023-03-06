U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derick Fisher receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 23-2 and NCO Academy class 23-2, Feb 16, 2023, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7680839 VIRIN: 230216-F-MT297-0018 Resolution: 1647x1176 Size: 285.38 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS 23-2 & NCO Acadmey 23-2 graduate's award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.