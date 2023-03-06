U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derick Fisher receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 23-2 and NCO Academy class 23-2, Feb 16, 2023, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7680839
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-MT297-0018
|Resolution:
|1647x1176
|Size:
|285.38 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS 23-2 & NCO Acadmey 23-2 graduate's award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
