    ALS 23-2 & NCO Acadmey 23-2 graduate's award [Image 5 of 5]

    ALS 23-2 &amp; NCO Acadmey 23-2 graduate's award

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derick Fisher receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman leadership school class 23-2 and NCO Academy class 23-2, Feb 16, 2023, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 09:56
    VIRIN: 230216-F-MT297-0018
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, ALS 23-2 & NCO Acadmey 23-2 graduate's award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    TEC
    Education
    NCOA
    ALS

