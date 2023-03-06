CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA -- U.S. Army Capt. Michelle Canavati, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team certified registered nurse anesthetist, speaks with a medical provider at the Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Mar. 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:11
|Photo ID:
|7680826
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-E1216-1050
|Resolution:
|5026x3910
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT integrates with St. Lucia Hospital [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT