    LAMAT integrates with St. Lucia Hospital [Image 5 of 5]

    LAMAT integrates with St. Lucia Hospital

    SAINT LUCIA

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA -- U.S. Army Capt. Michelle Canavati, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team certified registered nurse anesthetist, speaks with a medical provider at the Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Mar. 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:11
    Location: LC
