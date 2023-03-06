Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC rep takes part in career fair at Harris-Stowe State University

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Indigo Rockmore, a general engineer for the Joint Munitions Command, speaks to a student during a career fair, which took place Feb. 14-16, at Harris-Stowe State University Career Fair, in St. Louis, Missouri.

