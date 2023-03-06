Indigo Rockmore, a general engineer for the Joint Munitions Command, speaks to a student during a career fair, which took place Feb. 14-16, at Harris-Stowe State University Career Fair, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7680499
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-A0796-001
|Resolution:
|3014x3567
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC rep takes part in career fair at Harris-Stowe State University, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC rep takes part in career fair at Harris-Stowe State University
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT