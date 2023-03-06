Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB Ringside Salute [Image 6 of 6]

    PSAB Ringside Salute

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Professional Wrestlers in the Ringside Salute Tour sign posters for service members at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 13, 2023. Armed Forces Entertainment organized the tour, bringing five professional wrestlers and a host to various deployed locations across the AOR to meet and entertain service members. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 07:47
    Photo ID: 7680452
    VIRIN: 230313-F-TG061-1380
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Ringside Salute [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WWE #TeamPSAB #RingsideSalute

