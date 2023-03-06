Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230314-N-OC333-2022 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks to members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces during a meeting at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 06:07
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting

    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Royal Saudi Naval Forces
    NAVCENT

