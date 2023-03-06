NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting

230314-N-OC333-2022 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks to members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces during a meeting at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Location: MANAMA, BH