NAVCENT and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Meeting

230314-N-OC333-2002 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, greets Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Commodore Saeed Ahmari, RSNF Naval Component Command director of staff, during a meeting at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

