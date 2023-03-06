Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division transports Soldiers belonging to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division during an air assault as part of Exercise Warrior Shield 23 on March 14, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. A total of 55 Soldiers were transported in multiple UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and to rapidly generate force projection across difficult terrain with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 06:02
    This work, Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

