Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team

Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division exit a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter belonging to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division during an air assault as part of Exercise Warrior Shield 23 on March 14, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. A total of 55 Soldiers were transported in multiple UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and to rapidly generate force projection across difficult terrain with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

