Roman Catholic Archbishop Visits NSA Naples

230304-N-IE405-1147 NAPLES, Italy (March 4, 2023) Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio from the Archdiocese for the Military Services, center, performs the rite of Confirmation at the chapel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, March 4, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

