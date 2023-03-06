Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roman Catholic Archbishop Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    230304-N-IE405-1152 NAPLES, Italy (March 4, 2023) Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio from the Archdiocese for the Military Services, center, performs the rite of Confirmation at the chapel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, March 4, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Catholic mass
    Archdiocese for the Military Services
    confimation

