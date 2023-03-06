Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Italy production controller who has family in Italy, U.S. selected as employee of the quarter

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jeffrey Kiffer is a production controller in the maintenance division at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, working in Vicenza, Italy. The 37-year-old father of two who has family in Italy and the U.S. was selected as LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter (junior-graded) for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2023. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

