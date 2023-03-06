230304-N-IE405-1139 NAPLES, Italy (March 4, 2023) Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio from the Archdiocese for the Military Services, center, leads Catholic mass at the chapel onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, March 4, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 04:53 Photo ID: 7680267 VIRIN: 230304-N-IE405-1139 Resolution: 6974x4415 Size: 0 B Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Roman Catholic Archbishop Visits NSA Naples [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.