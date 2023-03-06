Train with NATO Day in Poland

From left, Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki greets U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brian McKenrick, an armor officer, Pfc. Griffin Jones and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ramirez both armored vehicle crew members assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division during the Train with NATO event at Warsaw, Poland, March 12, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

