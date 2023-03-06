Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples' MWR Fitness Hosts K9 5K Run and Demonstration [Image 2 of 4]

    NSA Naples' MWR Fitness Hosts K9 5K Run and Demonstration

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    230311-N-IE405-1141 NAPLES, Italy (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy dog handlers walk with military working dogs with the community during Morale, Welfare and Recreation's K9 5K Run onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, March 11, 2023.  The military working dog plays an important role in keeping the base safe with constant patrols of the area and maintaining security around the base. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 7680239
    VIRIN: 230311-N-IE405-1141
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples' MWR Fitness Hosts K9 5K Run and Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military working dog (MWD)
    K9, dog handler, NSA Naples

