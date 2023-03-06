NSA Naples' MWR Fitness Hosts K9 5K Run and Demonstration

230311-N-IE405-1123 NAPLES, Italy (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy dog handler Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kashira Collins, right, runs with Debbie, a German shepherd and military working dog, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, during the Morale, Welfare and Recreation's K9 5K Run onboard NSA Naples in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, March 11, 2023. The military working dog plays an important role in keeping the base safe with constant patrols of the area, and maintaining security around the base. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

