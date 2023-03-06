A painted “Rigger'' symbol is shown on the side of a 7,820lb block while being loaded onto the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. The symbol is well-recognized amongst U.S. military cargo units and it represents the functions of rigging of supplies for air drop as well as packing and repair of parachutes used for personnel and cargo. Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight and the 36th AS frequently work together by testing their ability to effectively palletize and transport cargo, ensuring the airlift mission at Yokota is always ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

