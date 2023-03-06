Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS & 374 CMF conduct routine training [Image 14 of 14]

    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A painted “Rigger'' symbol is shown on the side of a 7,820lb block while being loaded onto the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. The symbol is well-recognized amongst U.S. military cargo units and it represents the functions of rigging of supplies for air drop as well as packing and repair of parachutes used for personnel and cargo. Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight and the 36th AS frequently work together by testing their ability to effectively palletize and transport cargo, ensuring the airlift mission at Yokota is always ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 04:10
    Photo ID: 7680236
    VIRIN: 230222-F-KS661-0061
    Resolution: 2389x1593
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, 36 AS & 374 CMF conduct routine training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    Yokota
    Loadmaster
    C-130J
    C-130
    CMF

