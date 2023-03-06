Senior Airman Gordon Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, guides cargo onto the ramp of a C-130J on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. Loadmasters ensure aircraft configurations are correct and properly prepared for air drops. They also handle any emergency procedure that may occur during drop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

