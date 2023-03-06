Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 AS & 374 CMF conduct routine training [Image 11 of 14]

    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Gordon Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, guides cargo onto the ramp of a C-130J on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. Loadmasters ensure aircraft configurations are correct and properly prepared for air drops. They also handle any emergency procedure that may occur during drop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 04:10
    Photo ID: 7680233
    VIRIN: 230222-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 6015x4010
    Size: 17.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 AS & 374 CMF conduct routine training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMS conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training
    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night
    Yokota
    Loadmaster
    C-130J
    C-130
    CMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT