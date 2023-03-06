Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS & 374 CMF conduct routine training [Image 10 of 14]

    36 AS &amp; 374 CMF conduct routine training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Shaun Thomas, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight technician, operates a 10K all-terrain forklift to guide cargo onto the ramp of a C-130J on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. Members of CMF and the 36th Airlift Squadron frequently work together by testing their ability to effectively palletize and transport cargo, ensuring the airlift mission at Yokota is always ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Night
    Yokota
    Loadmaster
    C-130J
    C-130
    CMF

