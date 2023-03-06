Airman 1st Class Shaun Thomas, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight technician, operates a 10K all-terrain forklift to guide cargo onto the ramp of a C-130J on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2023. Members of CMF and the 36th Airlift Squadron frequently work together by testing their ability to effectively palletize and transport cargo, ensuring the airlift mission at Yokota is always ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

