U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Clackamas

230313-N-PG545-1337, Clackamas, Oregon (March 13, 2023) Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters at Assembly Hall at Camp Withycombe. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona during their 2023 national tour.



National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US