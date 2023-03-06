Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 23 [Image 5 of 6]

    Cobra Gold 23

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Members of the Royal Thai Army stand by to enter the dining facility in Diego Garcia during Exercise Cobra Gold 23. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 02:17
    Photo ID: 7680170
    VIRIN: 230301-N-MJ645-1186
    Resolution: 6575x4828
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldiers
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Army
    Royal Thai Army
    Cobra Gold 23

