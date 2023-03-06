BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Members of the Royal Thai Army stand by to enter the dining facility in Diego Garcia during Exercise Cobra Gold 23. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

