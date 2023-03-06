BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Members of the Royal Thai Army stand by to enter the dining facility in Diego Garcia during Exercise Cobra Gold 23. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 02:17
|Photo ID:
|7680170
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-MJ645-1186
|Resolution:
|6575x4828
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
